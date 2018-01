LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fox Searchlight’s fantasy drama “The Shape of Water” led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 13 nods, including the top prize for best picture.

It will contend with “Call Me By Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on March 4. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Frances Kerry)