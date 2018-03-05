Oscars show salutes #MeToo movement, diversity in film

LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Reuters) - Women filmmakers and artists of color celebrated a year of diversity at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, saluting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, and urging under-represented artists to seize the momentum.

The segment was narrated by three of the dozens of women who have accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct - Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra, accusations that helped touch off the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone.

The women described the year, which included blockbuster and critically acclaimed films that were not centered on white men, from female-led action movie “Wonder Woman” to racial satire “Get Out,” as a move toward a more inclusive film industry.

“The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying: ‘Time’s up,’” Judd said.

Time’s Up, launched on Jan. 1, is a legal defense fund that aims to support people reporting sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The piece also featured taped comments from actors and filmmakers such as Ava DuVernay, Mira Sorvino, Kumal Nanjiani and Geena Davis.

Hollywood has been roiled by the sexual misconduct scandal that has led to dozens of once powerful men stepping down or being dropped from creative projects. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Henderson and Peter Cooney)