FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Three Billboards' leads 2018 Screen Actors Guild nominations
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
Sport
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
The wider image
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 13, 2017 / 3:23 PM / a day ago

'Three Billboards' leads 2018 Screen Actors Guild nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Small-town dramedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” led the 2018 Screen Actors Guild nominations on Wednesday with four nods, including the top prize for best ensemble.

Interracial romance “The Big Sick,” racial thriller “Get Out,” mother-daughter comedy “Lady Bird” and period race drama “Mudbound” were also nominated for best ensemble.

The winners will be announced at a live televised ceremony on Jan. 21.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.