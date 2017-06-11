Nominees in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Following is a list of nominees in major categories:
Best musical:
"Dear Evan Hansen"
"Come From Away"
"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"
"Groundhog Day"
Best play:
"Oslo" by J. T. Rogers
"Sweat" by Lynn Nottage
"Indecent" by Paula Vogel
"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath
Best revival of a musical:
"Hello, Dolly!"
"Falsettos"
"Miss Saigon"
Best revival of a play:
"August Wilson's Jitney"
"Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"
"Six Degrees of Separation"
"Present Laughter"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"
Christine Ebersole, "War Paint"
Patti LuPone, "War Paint"
Denee Benton, "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"
Eva Noblezada, "Miss Saigon"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:
Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"
Andy Karl, "Groundhog Day"
David Hyde Pierce, "Hello, Dolly!"
Josh Groban, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"
Christian Borle, "Falsettos"
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Jennifer Ehle, "Oslo"
Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"
Cate Blanchett, "The Present"
Laura Linney, "The Little Foxes"
Sally Field, "The Glass Menagerie"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter"
Jefferson Mays, "Oslo"
Chris Cooper, "A Doll's House, Part 2"
Denis Arndt, "Heisenberg"
Corey Hawkins, "Six Degrees of Separation
Best book of a musical:
"Dear Evan Hansen"
"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"
"Come From Away"
"Groundhog Day The Musical"
Best original score:
"Dear Evan Hansen"
"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"
"Groundhog Day The Musical"
"Come From Away"
Best choreography:
"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"
"Bandstand"
"Come From Away"
"Groundhog Day The Musical"
"Holiday Inn"
