FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 2-Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
June 12, 2017 / 3:22 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds winners)

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best musical:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best play:

"Oslo" by J. T. Rogers

Best revival of a musical:

"Hello, Dolly!"

Best revival of a play:

"August Wilson's Jitney"

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:

Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter"

Best performance by a featured actor in a play:

Michael Aronov, "Oslo"

Best performance by a featured actress in a play:

Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

Best performance by a featured actor in a musical

Gavin Creel, "Hello Dolly!"

Best performance by a featured actress in a musical

Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best book of a musical:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best original score:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best choreography:

"Bandstand"

Best director of a musical:

Christopher Ashley, "Come From Away"

Best director of a play:

Rebecca Taichman, "Indecent"

Lifetime achievement:

James Earl Jones (Reporting by Chris Michaud and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.