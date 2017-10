Oct 16 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, the asset management arm of French insurer AXA SA, appointed Alessandro Tentori as chief investment officer for Italy.

Tentori, who comes with 20 years of global markets experience, was most recently managing director and head of international interest rates strategy at at Citigroup in London. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)