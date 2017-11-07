FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AXA asset management arm names new APAC head
November 7, 2017 / 11:37 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

MOVES-AXA asset management arm names new APAC head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, the asset management arm of French insurer AXA SA, named Laurent Jacquemin as head of its Asia Pacific division.

Jacquemin, who will be based in Tokyo, has about 18 years of experience in the real estate industry and most recently served as European head of transactions at the firm.

John O‘Driscoll will replace Jacquemin as European head of transactions. O‘Driscoll was most recently CEO of corporate finance and head of M&A for EMEA at real estate advisory firm JLL. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

