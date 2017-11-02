AXA's 9-mth revenue inches down, sees no major impact from recent natural disasters

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA reported a 0.5 percent decline in nine-month revenues, as lower sales of savings products took the shine off a stronger performance in property and casualty insurance and asset management.

Revenues stood at 75.4 billion euros ($87.9 billion), up 0.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The insurer also said that natural catastrophes that had happened in Mexico and the United States over the third quarter had no significant impact on the group.