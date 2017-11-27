FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2017 / 12:22 PM / a day ago

MOVES-AXA UK names Scott Wheway chairman of the board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The UK division of French insurer AXA appointed Scott Wheway as its chairman, succeeding Ian Brimecome who is retiring from the post after five years.

Wheway will join AXA UK’s board immediately and become its chairman on Dec. 12.

Previously, Wheway was a member of insurer Aviva’s board until December 2016, and the chairman of Aviva Insurance until September 2017.

Wheway is currently independent director of Santander UK, where he is also chairman of the responsible banking committee. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
