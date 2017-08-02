FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Axel Springer raises earnings forecast after strong first half
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 2, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 4 days ago

Axel Springer raises earnings forecast after strong first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Axel Springer , publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, sees full-year earnings at the upper end of its forecast range after a strong first half driven by classified ads and digital subscriptions, it said on Wednesday.

Axel Springer said it expected core earnings (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share to grow by a high single-digit percentage. It had previously forecast a mid- to high single-digit percentage increase.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.