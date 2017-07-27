FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
India's Axis Bank extends CEO Shikha Sharma's term by 3 years
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 10 days ago

India's Axis Bank extends CEO Shikha Sharma's term by 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd, India's seventh-biggest lender by assets, has re-appointed Shikha Sharma as its chief executive officer and managing director, putting to rest media speculation that she might be leaving the bank for another job.

Sharma's re-appointment is for a period of three years and is effective June 1, 2018, the bank said on Thursday. bit.ly/2eQ4ytL

Earlier in the day, Sharma said the lender had appointed a search firm to scout for her successor in the interests of good governance, but said that doesn't "preclude anything" about her continuation or otherwise with the bank.

$1 = 64.0925 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

