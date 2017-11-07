FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Axis Bank to consider fundraising plan on Nov 10
November 7, 2017 / 3:32 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

India's Axis Bank to consider fundraising plan on Nov 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - India’s Axis Bank will hold a board meeting on Friday to consider raising funds through a sale of shares or equity-linked securities, it said on Tuesday.

Any fundraising approved by its board would be put to shareholders for a vote, India’s seventh-biggest lender by assets said in a stock exchange filing.

It did not provide further details.

Reports in the Indian media have said the bank was looking to raise as much as $1 billion from a group of investors after an increase in bad loans. The reports have named U.S. buyout group Bain Capital, Singapore state investor GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board among potential investors. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Goodman)

