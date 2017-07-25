FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
India's Axis Bank posts smaller-than-expected fall in Q1 net profit
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 10 days ago

India's Axis Bank posts smaller-than-expected fall in Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Axis Bank, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit as its bad loan additions slowed.

Net profit was down 16 percent at 13.06 billion rupees ($202.88 million) for the three months ended June 30, Axis Bank said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2uwoVjy)

Analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of 12.82 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03 percent at end-June, compared with 5.04 percent at March-end and 2.54 percent at end of June 2016. ($1 = 64.3725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.