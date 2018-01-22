FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 8:47 AM / a day ago

Axis Bank Q3 profit rises 25 pct, but lags estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - India’s Axis Bank Ltd posted a 25 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and fee incomes as well as a drop in provisions for bad loans, although results fell slightly short of a consensus estimate.

Net profit rose to 7.26 billion rupees ($113.86 million) for the quarter ended December, from 5.80 billion rupees a year ago, the country's third-largest private sector lender by assets said on Monday. bit.ly/2DqYf7L

That was below the average estimate of 7.98 billion rupees from 21 analysts, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.28 percent at end-December, compared with 5.90 percent in the previous quarter and 5.22 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 63.7625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
