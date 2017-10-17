India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises about 36 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd, India’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit jumped by about 36 percent, as provisions for bad loans eased from a year earlier.

Net profit rose to 4.32 billion rupees ($66.56 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30. bit.ly/2ywaKzd

Provisions and contingencies fell about 13 percent to 31.40 billion rupees.