FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri's financial watchdog revokes DemirBank licence
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 3 days ago

Azeri's financial watchdog revokes DemirBank licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s financial market watchdog said it had revoked the banking licence of DemirBank, which among the country’s 15 largest lenders by assets.

Azeri’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority said late on Friday it had decided to withdraw DemirBank’s licence as the lender’s capital adequacy ratio had fallen below required levels.

The bank, established in 1989, also failed to fulfil obligations it had with creditors, the watchdog said, adding it has already taken legal action to initiate bankruptcy procedures. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.