FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Azerbaijan's IBA to unveil revised debt restructure plan on Monday
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 2 months ago

Azerbaijan's IBA to unveil revised debt restructure plan on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said it has revised the terms of its debt restructuring plan after discussions with an ad hoc group of creditors represented by Clifford Chance.

"Such terms will be included in the information memorandum which will be published on Monday 19th of June 2017," IBA said on Friday.

The ad hoc group of creditors comprised some lenders who contributed to a $205 million senior bank facility arranged by Citibank and senior bank facilities arranged by Credit Suisse that were worth $148 million, $200 million and 27.9 million euros respectively, IBA said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.