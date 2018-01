MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - International Bank of Azerbaijan has applied to a local district court for a 180-day extension to its restructuring proceeding, D.F. King, an agent to the lender on the restructuring, said in a statement.

IBA, which is Azerbaijan’s biggest lender and is controlled by the state, is undertaking a $3.3 billion debt restructuring. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Toby Chopra)