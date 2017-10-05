Azerbaijan's Jan-Sept oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 8 pct

BAKU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 7.8 percent year-on-year to 20.326 million tonnes in the January-September period, state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil via from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP.

Azerbaijan also exports oil via Russia, through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC pipeline. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Edmund Blair)