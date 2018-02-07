FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Breaking City News
February 7, 2018 / 9:47 AM / a day ago

Azerbaijan's January oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 33 percent to 1.6 million tonnes in January compared with last year, state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP.

Export volumes through the BTC declined to 27.5 million tonnes in 2017 from 28.8 million tonnes in 2016.

Azerbaijan also exports oil via Russia, through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC pipeline. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.