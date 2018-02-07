Azerbaijan's January oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 33 pct

BAKU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 33 percent to 1.6 million tonnes in January compared with last year, state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP.

Export volumes through the BTC declined to 27.5 million tonnes in 2017 from 28.8 million tonnes in 2016.

Azerbaijan also exports oil via Russia, through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC pipeline. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Heavens)