BAKU, June 22 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank said on Thursday it had decided to leave key refinancing rate unchanged at 15 percent, citing stronger economic activity and the country's positive balance of payments.

Taking into account inflation and economic outlooks, the central bank said it forecasts possible cuts of its key rate in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)