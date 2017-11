BAKU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank left its refinancing rate unchanged at 15 percent, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank did not change the rate in August or September, saying that although the rate of inflation had fallen slightly there were still “structural risks” in the economy. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jack Stubbs)