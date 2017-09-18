FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri central bank says leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 15 pct
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 2:57 PM / a month ago

Azeri central bank says leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank left the refinancing rate unchanged at 15 percent, it said in a statement on Monday.

The central bank did not change the rate in August and left it at 15 percent saying that although the rate of inflation was slightly down, there were “structural risks” in the economy.

Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose by 0.2 percent month-on-month in August, up from 0.1 percent in July, the State Statistics Committee said last week. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Denis Pinchuk)

