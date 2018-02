BAKU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday it has received $450 million in the first bonus payment from the new agreement signed with foreign investors working at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli group of oil fields.

According to the contract, the foreign investors will pay the overall bonus of $3.6 billion to SOFAZ over the next 8 years. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Katya Golubkova)