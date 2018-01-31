Israel's Azrieli raises $411 mln from bond offering to institutions

TEL AVIV, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Wednesday it raised 1.4 billion shekels ($411 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors.

Demand for the 6.2-year, inflation-linked bonds - a widening of an existing series - exceeded 2 billion shekels. The average yield set in a tender was 0.94 percent.

The bonds are rated “Aa1” with a stable outlook by Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody’s Investors Service.

Azrieli said it will complete the bond offering in the coming days with a tender to broader public. ($1 = 3.4076 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)