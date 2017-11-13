Brazil's B3 to decide on additional dividends in December

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão , the operator of Brazil’s main stock exchange, will decide in December whether to distribute more dividends to shareholders for the fourth quarter, an executive said on Monday.

Speaking to analysts following the release of quarterly results, investor relations head Rogério Santana added that B3 is confident it will win all legal cases regarding tax obligations from a 2008 tie-up. B3 is not making provisions for any losses related to the case, he said. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Gram Slattery)