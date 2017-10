LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BAE Systems said on Tuesday it was cutting up to 1,950 jobs, with the majority of losses coming from it military air unit, where orders for its Typhoon jet have slowed.

Britain’s biggest defence company said up to 1,400 roles would be cut in its military air and information business, 375 would be lost in its maritime unit and 150 would go from its applied intelligence operations.