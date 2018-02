LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems posted an 8 percent rise in annual earnings, in line with forecasts, helped by the ramp up in production the F-35 combat aircraft, and guided that it expected earnings to be flat for 2018.

BAE’s underlying earnings per share came in at 43.5 pence, in line with guidance for them to grow by 5 to 10 percent from their 2016 level of 40.3 pence.