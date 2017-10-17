FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain seals $3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin for F-16 aircraft
October 17, 2017 / 5:12 PM / in 4 days

Bahrain seals $3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin for F-16 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Bahrain Defence Force signed a $3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin to buy 16 upgraded F-16 aircraft on Tuesday, the official Bahrain state news agency said.

In September, the U.S. State Department approved arms sales packages worth more than $3.8 billion to Bahrain including F-16 jets, upgrades, missiles and patrol boats.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington’s relations with Bahrain would improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia in May. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Writing By Maha El Dahan, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

