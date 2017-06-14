FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain central bank raises key rates by 25 bps
June 14, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 2 months ago

Bahrain central bank raises key rates by 25 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain's central bank said on Wednesday it was raising key interest rates by 25 basis points after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates.

The key policy interest rate on Bahrain's one-week deposit facility was increased to 1.50 percent from 1.25 percent.

The central bank also decided to increase its overnight deposit rate to 1.25 percent from 1.00 percent, the one-month deposit rate to 2.15 percent from 1.75 percent, and the lending rate to 3.25 percent from 3.00 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Mark Heinrich)

