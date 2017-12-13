FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain central bank raises key rate by 25 bps
December 13, 2017 / 7:42 PM / Updated a day ago

Bahrain central bank raises key rate by 25 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank said on Wednesday it was raising its key interest rate by 25 basis points after the U.S. Federal Reserve tightened policy.

The central bank’s key policy interest rate on the one-week deposit facility was raised to 1.75 percent from 1.50 percent.

In addition, the overnight deposit rate was lifted to 1.50 percent from 1.25 percent, the one-month deposit rate to 2.40 percent from 2.15 percent, and the lending rate to 3.50 percent from 3.25 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

