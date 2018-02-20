Bahrain c.bank says growth may accelerate but warns on budget deficit

MANAMA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank governor said on Tuesday that the country’s economic growth might accelerate because of the recovery of oil prices since mid-2017, but he warned that the government needed to be careful about its budget deficit.

Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj, speaking at an investment conference in Bahrain, also said it was only a matter of time before the country introduced a value-added tax to strengthen state revenues. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Andrew Torchia)