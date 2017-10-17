India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd, India’s fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 11.12 billion rupees ($171.33 million), compared with 11.23 billion rupees last year. (bit.ly/2yOaUTk)

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 11.11 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose about 2 percent to 65.66 billion rupees.