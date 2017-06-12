FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Belgium's Balta narrows IPO price range to 13.25-13.75 euros
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 12, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 2 months ago

Belgium's Balta narrows IPO price range to 13.25-13.75 euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - Belgian carpet maker Balta narrowed the price range of its initial public offering on Monday to between 13.25 and 13.75 euros, at the bottom end of its previous guidance.

The group launched its flotation plan at the end of May with an offer period set to end on June 13, subject to early closing. Its previous IPO range was 13.25-16.00 euros.

Balta has said its market capitalisation would be between 476 and 545 million euros ($533-$610 million) after it had listed, with a free float of between 45 and 60 percent.

Along with the initial share sale, private equity owner Lone Star is also selling a part of its shares in a secondary offering.

The group has previously said that its net proceeds from the offering would be about 138 million euros. The listing is primarily designed to reduce the company's debt.

J.P. Morgan Securities and Deutsche Bank are joint global coordinators of the offering, with Barclays Bank also acting as a joint bookrunner and ING Belgium and KBC Securities being joint lead managers. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.