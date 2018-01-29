FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018

Baltic index snaps 5-day run as rates for panamax, smaller vessels dip

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index inched lower on Monday, ending a five-day winning streak, as rates for panamax and smaller vessels eased.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities, shed 5 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,214 points.

* The panamax index was down 7 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,485 points, after rising to over 5-week highs in the previous session.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, declined $59 to $11,899.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index shed 5 points to 895 points, and the handysize index lost 4 points to 573 points.

* The capesize index was up 12 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,784 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $8 to $14,065. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
