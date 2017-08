LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Raymond Seager, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets, is retiring from the business, according to market sources.

Seager joined the US bank in September 2010 from Barclays as a director in SSA.

He is the latest senior banker to retire from BAML. Marc Tempelman, who was vice-chairman of capital markets, announced in May he was retiring. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)