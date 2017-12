MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italian regional lender Banca Carige said on Monday it had reached a deal with trade unions over layoffs for 2017-2020.

* Under the deal, the bank will draw financial resources from the banking sector solidarity fund to help pay the costs for 490 voluntary redundancies.

* These redundancies and early retirements already decided will allow the bank to manage expected layoffs, Banca Carige said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)