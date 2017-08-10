BRIEF-Romania's Banca Transilvania H1 net profit rises 8.2 pct y/y

BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says records net profit of 496.1 million lei ($127.51 million) in the first half, up 8.2 percent on the year.

* Says Banca Transilvania Group's profit before income tax stood at 605.3 million lei, up 7.1 percent compared with the first half of 2016.

* Says its total assets rose 2.8 percent on the year to 53.2 billion lei.

* Says its capital adequacy ratio is 18.35 percent, without including the results of the first half of 2017.

* The NPE ratio is 8.1 percent, while the coverage ratio is 65 percent (total impairment allowances allocated to non-performing exposures, as defined by EBA guidelines).

* Board chairman Horia Ciorcila: "Banking is changi radically and with an accelerated pace, being aware of this, we are rolling out a vast and complex digitalization process, aiming business and customer interaction simplification. We invest in online platforms and processes, but at the same time we pay attention to related risks, to be able to provide our customers with the best possible digital network combination."