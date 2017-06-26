FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco plans to buy back 15 mln shares for a year
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 9:26 PM / a month ago

Brazil's Bradesco plans to buy back 15 mln shares for a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, plans to repurchase a total 15 million common and preferred shares in the year through June 26, 2018, according to a Monday securities filing.

In the filing, Bradesco said the buyback will be equally split between common and preferred shares. Based on their closing price on Monday, the bank could spend about 411 million reais ($125 million) in the buyback, according to Thomson Reuters calculations. ($1 = 3.2958 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

