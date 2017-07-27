FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
July 27, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 10 days ago

Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates despite higher provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a strong performance from its insurance division and higher fee income offset an increase in loan-loss provisions.

In a securities filing, Bradesco said net income excluding one-off items, commonly known as recurring profit, totaled 4.704 billion reais ($1.5 billion), up 1.2 percent from the first quarter.

$1 = 3.1389 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely

