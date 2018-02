SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco said that it chose to be conservative on its guidance for loan-loss expenses released on Thursday.

Carlos Firetti, Bradesco’s head of investors relations, said the bank decided to target a reduction in provisions of 3 billion reais ($947 million) from last year’s 21 billion reais, considering the economic recovery has just started. ($1 = 3.1690 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)