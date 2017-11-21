FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil shuffles investor relations team
November 21, 2017

Banco do Brasil shuffles investor relations team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA said Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, vice-president of financial management and investor relations, had resigned from his post.

Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, who took the position in December, will be replaced by Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe, currently the bank’s head of investor relations, the bank said in a statement.

In a separate statement, it said Daniel Alves Maria would take the investor relations post. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)

