FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Banco do Brasil cuts interest income, loan book guidance
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 10, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 3 days ago

Banco do Brasil cuts interest income, loan book guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA, the country's largest state-controlled bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

** The bank maintained a target for recurring net income between 9.5 billion reais and 12.5 billion reais ($3 billion and $3.96 billion) for this year

** The bank expects interest income before bad loan recoveries to post no growth or fall as much as 4 percent this year, compared with a prior range of growth between 0 percent and 4 percent

** Banco do Brasil's organic loan book could now shrink between 1 percent and 4 percent this year, compared with prior expectations for growth between 1 percent and 4 percent first made public in February

** The guidance for loan-loss provision expenses was kept unchanged at a range between 20.5 billion reais and 23.5 billion reais this year; guidance for fee income growth was also kept unaltered at a range between 6 percent and 9 percent this year

** Non-interest expense could now grow as much as 1.5 percent and fall by as much as 2.5 percent this year, compared with a prior February estimate of growth between 1.5 percent and 4.5 percent

$1 = 3.1556 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.