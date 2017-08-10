FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco do Brasil cuts interest income, loan book guidance
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 10, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in 2 months

Banco do Brasil cuts interest income, loan book guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA, the country’s largest state-controlled bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

** The bank maintained a target for recurring net income between 9.5 billion reais and 12.5 billion reais ($3 billion and $3.96 billion) for this year

** The bank expects interest income before bad loan recoveries to post no growth or fall as much as 4 percent this year, compared with a prior range of growth between 0 percent and 4 percent

** Banco do Brasil’s organic loan book could now shrink between 1 percent and 4 percent this year, compared with prior expectations for growth between 1 percent and 4 percent first made public in February

** The guidance for loan-loss provision expenses was kept unchanged at a range between 20.5 billion reais and 23.5 billion reais this year; guidance for fee income growth was also kept unaltered at a range between 6 percent and 9 percent this year

** Non-interest expense could now grow as much as 1.5 percent and fall by as much as 2.5 percent this year, compared with a prior February estimate of growth between 1.5 percent and 4.5 percent

$1 = 3.1556 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.