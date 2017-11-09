FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco do Brasil misses third-quarter profit estimates on weak loan demand
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 9, 2017 / 9:41 AM / Updated a day ago

Banco do Brasil misses third-quarter profit estimates on weak loan demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA missed third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as weak demand for loans weighed on interest income.

Net income rose 2.2 percent from the prior three months to 2.708 billion reais ($832 million) when adjusted for non-recurring items, according to a securities filing, below the 2.708 billion real consensus estimate compiled by Reuters.

The bank’s so-called organic loan book contracted by 6.9 percent in the first nine months of the year amid a slow economic recovery and looked set to miss a year-end target of a 1 percent to 4 percent decline.

Still, the bank cut loan-loss provisions to the lowest levels in two years as defaults fell for the first time since the third quarter of 2016. ($1 = 3.2545 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.