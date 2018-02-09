FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Bonds News
February 9, 2018 / 10:12 AM / a day ago

Burnt Banco Popular's investors contest "flawed" valuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The sub-zero valuation used by European authorities when auctioning off Spain’s failing Banco Popular last year was “flawed” and casts a shadow over the process, a law firm representing some disgruntled investors in the bank claimed on Friday.

The EU’s Single Resolution Board (SRB) published a heavily redacted version of its valuation report last week, in which it said Banco Popular (BP) was likely to have a negative value of 2 billion euros less than zero.

“The flawed valuation of BP raises fundamental questions about the validity of every step taken by the SRB in this so-called ‘textbook’ resolution process,” Richard East, lead partner of law firm Quinn Emanuel said in a position paper. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.