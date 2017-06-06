Bangladesh's exports in May rise 1.4 pct y/y

DHAKA, June 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.

For July-May, the first 11 months of the country's 2016-17 financial year, exports rose 3.7 percent to $31.79 billion from a year earlier, 4.7 percent below the target.

For the full year ending on June 30, the export target is $37 billion.

Shipments of readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $25.62 billion in July-May, up 2.2 percent on year.

Exports in the financial year that ended in June 2016 were a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous year, on the back of stronger garment sales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)