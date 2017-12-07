FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh November exports up 6 pct y/y, lifted by garment sales
December 7, 2017

Bangladesh November exports up 6 pct y/y, lifted by garment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in November rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier to $3.06 billion, driven by stronger garment sales, official data showed on Thursday.

For July-November, the first five months of the 2017-18 financial year, exports rose 6.7 percent to $14.56 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Shipments of key readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $11.96 billion during the past five months, up 7.5 percent from the same period of 2016. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

