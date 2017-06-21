FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Bangladesh to buy oil products for H2 2017 at lower premiums –sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
June 21, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 2 months ago

Bangladesh to buy oil products for H2 2017 at lower premiums –sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, June 21 (Reuters) - Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has fixed contracts with 10 companies for refined oil product imports in the second half of 2017 at lower premiums than the current term deals.

The premium for gasoil for the July to December period will be $2.20 a barrel over Middle East quotes, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. That is down from $2.30 a barrel for the first half of this year.

BPC's term contract for jet fuel was fixed at a premium of $2.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, the sources said, down from $3 a barrel during the January-June period.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Eidting by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.