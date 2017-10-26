Indonesia's Bank Central Asia 9-mth profit up 11.3 pct

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest bank by market value PT Bank Central Asia posted an 11.3 percent rise in net profit for the nine months ended September, the company said on Thursday.

Over January-September, the bank reported a net profit of 16.8 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion), up from 15.1 trillion a year ago. The growth was supported by a nearly 14 percent increase in loan distribution, the lender said. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)